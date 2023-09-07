Sexual assault and kidnapping suspect at large, Clayton police say

Police identified the man suspected of physically and sexually assaulting a woman on Aug. 30 in a Thursday news release.

CLAYTON, Mo. — The Clayton Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating a suspect involved in a sexual assault and kidnapping case.

Police identified 25-year-old Jose Gomez-Velasquez as the main suspect in an investigation into the physical and sexual assault of a woman on Aug. 30.

Gomez-Velasquez is wanted on several charges, including one count each of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault, first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse, along with two counts of third-degree assault.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office issued an at-large warrant for Gomez-Velasquez along with the charges. Clayton police announced the charges in a Thursday news release.

Clayton police said a woman reported she had been sexually assaulted while walking in a Richmond Heights neighborhood when the suspect took her against her will to a gas station nearby.

The victim said at the gas station, the suspect led her to a secluded area within Oak Knoll Park, where he overpowered her through force and intimidation and physically and sexually assaulted her. The victim told police the suspect then abandoned her in the park.

The victim reported the assault as a patient in a local hospital, police said.

Clayton police provided photos of Gomez-Velasquez along with a description.

Gomez-Velasquez is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds. He has multiple tattoos. Police described the tattoos as a large owl with an eye in a triangle on his throat, a tattoo of lips on the right side of his neck and a cross behind his right ear.

Police said the suspect also has a subdermal piercing on his right cheek.

Clayton police and Richmond Heights Police Department have increased patrols in Oak Knoll Park and other neighborhoods in the area after the incident.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call the Clayton Police Department at 314-290-8425.