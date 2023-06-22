Collinsville officers shoot man who pointed gun at them, ISP says

The shooting happened on the 1100 block of St. Clair Avenue in Collinsville.

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Illinois State Police are investigating after Collinsville officers shot a man Tuesday who they say pointed a gun at them.

The shooting happened on the 1100 block of St. Clair Avenue in Collinsville. According to ISP, the Collinsville Police Department was dispatched to a report of a person with a gun at the location.

When officers arrived, a 30-year-old man pointed a gun at them, ISP said.

The officers fired their guns and struck the man. He was taken to an area hospital with unspecified injuries. Police have not released an update on his condition.

No officers were injured.