Creve Coeur man who represented himself in court convicted of murdering wife in 2020

First-degree murder carries the mandatory penalty of life in prison without eligibility for parole.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County jury on Friday convicted a man with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for the 2020 killing of his wife.

According to a press release from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Adrian Wilson, 42, was found guilty of fatally shooting his wife, Kimberly Wilson, at the apartment they shared in Creve Coeur on July 11, 2020.

Kimberly Wilson’s father testified at trial that his daughter was upset about her husband's cheating and was preparing to divorce him and move to Washington, D.C. at the time of her murder, according to the release.

Her former counselor also testified that Kimberly expressed "very alarming fears" about her husband. The counselor recounted that when she took her to the Creve Coeur police to have the abuse documented, Kimberly was afraid of being seen and asked to park in the back of the police station.

The owner of a gun range who sold Kimberly a gun to protect herself also testified, saying she was distraught and scared for her life.

"She was going through a divorce and said, 'I'm afraid he is going to kill me, and I need protection,'" the owner testified. "I warned her, 'Sometimes those firearms people buy to protect themselves get used on you."

Ballistic evidence from the crime scene was consistent with the gun she bought, prosecutors said. The murder weapon has not been found.

Adrian Wilson represented himself at the trial and called a number of witnesses, including his girlfriend. He also testified himself, arguing that his wife was killed in a burglary during which her gun and gun safe were stolen.

The detective who interviewed Adrian Wilson testified that he changed his story after being confronted with evidence that he left her apartment after the time of her murder and not before. Wilson also claimed he was alone when he found her body the next day, the detective said, when he was actually with his girlfriend, who made the 911 call that was played in court.

"I thank this jury for their patience and making certain this cold-blooded murderer spends the rest of his life behind bars, and I pray the family and friends of the victim find some solace and closure in that fact," St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in the release.

