Daughter thanks law enforcement for helping catch man connected with woman's 2004 death

Deanna Denise Howland died in St. Ann. A man is now facing charges in her death.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A family is thankful for the work put in to solve the mystery of their mother's death. A man was charged this week in the 2004 murder case where a woman was found dead in Wright City, Missouri.

Deanna Denise Howland's body was found at the rest stop along westbound Interstate 70 on June 29, 2004.

Mike Anthony Clardy, 63, was charged with second-degree murder and one count of abandonment of a corpse after a DNA test matched him to Howland's body.

Ashley Kinnear, Howland's daughter, said she always felt that detectives were working to solve the case nonstop. She spoke at a Thursday news conference with her brother at her side.

"They made sure I knew they didn't forget about it," Kinnear said.

She knew that law enforcement offers were losing sleep for 19 years as she was.

"It's always been my mom. I knew that something happened. I knew she didn't just decide to get rid of us," Kinnear said.

She was glad to know that many people were interested in the case, and law enforcement did not reduce her mother to a "body part found."

Kinnear thanked those that were interested in Howland as a mother.

The case remained unsolved until 2014 when the Warren County Sheriff's Department began looking into missing person cases.

Howland's torso was found headless, handless and legless by maintenance workers. A knife in a sewer was also recovered at the scene.

On Jan. 10, police interviewed Clardy and he admitted to killing the victim on or about June 26, 2004, in his home in St. Louis County. He also admitted to dismembering her body.

Detectives revealed Thursday that Howland was a sex worker and had a disagreement with Clardy before her death.