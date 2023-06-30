Man shot, killed Thursday night in north St. Louis County

Officers found a man who had been shot and killed late Thursday night on Lanark Road.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was shot and killed late Thursday night in north St. Louis County.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, officers responded at about 11:50 p.m. Thursday to multiple Shotspotter activations indicating a shooting in the 300 block of Lanark Road in Glasgow Village. There, police found a man lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound.

EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said. He remained unidentified as of Friday.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the shooting was a result of a verbal argument between two known individuals, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting was asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To make an anonymous tip, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.