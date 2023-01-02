Detectives investigate shooting death of man in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Monday evening.
It happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Thunderhead Drive near Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County.
Police said St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for a shooting. Officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.
The investigation is active at this time.
Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).
This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.
Resources for crime victims:
If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.
Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.
Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."
The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.
Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.