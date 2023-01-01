'It doesn't stop with them': Local organizations work to help gunshot victims heal

In a span of about eight hours as the year turned from 2022 to 2023, there were five non-fatal shootings across St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — It was a violent New Year's Eve in St. Louis City, after five people were shot at various locations overnight.

The shootings were scattered across a span of a few hours, but no victims reportedly died.

Four adults and one child are recovering from gunshot wounds. The latest shooting happened just before 5 a.m. on New Year's Day.

Dr. LJ Punch, medical and executive director for 'The BRIC' and 'The T,' said shooting victims will lose their life to a bullet injury 10% of the time. He said that means 90% of people do not die after being shot.

Punch described the mental toll a bullet injury has on a victim as 'life-changing,' and that is why he wants to make sure victims are getting the help they need.

"Bullets are endemic in St. Louis...they are everywhere...and they cause risk to come into people's lives on a day-to-day basis in a way that's inescapable," he said.

Words like 'compassion' and 'hope' covered the walls at Punch's bullet related injury clinic. These decorations symbolize the focus of his patients' recovery.

"The BRIC was founded on the idea that letting all of that unhealed hurt and trauma go back into the community is actually one of the biggest risk factors for future bullet injuries," he said. "So, by stopping the cycle and allowing people access to heal and care, we could potentially be a part of preventing future injuries."

Punch said he has devoted his life to treating victims of gun violence and the hardest part for many victims is not being able to stand being in so much pain.

"The biggest issue when they get sent home from the hospital with no follow up care is that they feel they don’t matter. So, much of the message of 'The BRIC' is that you do matter, your healing is important, and that we believe healing is possible," he said.

The person who was physically shot is not the only one feeling the pain, Punch said.

"It doesn’t stop with them. It affects everyone around them including their homes, their families, and their communities," he said.

Punch also said that when someone is experiencing trauma, anyone that loves them is going to feel that same way.

"The same way a patient of mine might not be able to be eating or sleeping or get through the day without invasive thoughts...their mother, their uncle, their little brother might be having the same experience as well," he said.

Non-fatal shootings are a scary reality that Serena Muhammad, with the St. Louis Mental Health Board and St. Louis Area Violence Prevention Commission said she wants her organizations to help respond to in the New Year.

"Really focusing in on how you help people recover from gun violence...heal from that trauma...so it doesn’t perpetuate...and we end up having retaliation and other things as a result of that incident," she said.

Muhammad said for every homicide, there are 10 people who survived.

While losing a life is tragic, she said, those who are left with the gunshot wound have to go through their own trauma.

"The homicides...especially when it’s children...everyone is on high alert because it’s tragic. It’s also tragic when somebody is shot and they lose their ability to make a living, they can’t sleep at night, it impacts their lives, their loved ones, so all of these things are serious, and we need to pay attention to all of it," she said.

Both Punch and Muhammad said that there seems to be an emotional fatigue in St. Louis related to caring about shootings and homicides because it's become so common.

If you want to find more information about 'The BRIC' services, then you can visit their website or call or text the clinic at 314-624-0398.

Walk-ins are available at both locations on 5501 Delmar Blvd St. Louis and 5874 Delmar Blvd St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

