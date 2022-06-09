Man charged after police find alleged dog-fighting ring in north St. Louis County raid

North County Police Cooperative investigators said 13 dogs had to be rescued from a Hanley Hills home where they were living in dark conditions with no AC.

HANLEY HILLS, Mo. — Editor's note: Images in the story below may be upsetting.

North County Police Cooperative investigators said they arrested a Hanley Hills man Tuesday after discovering a dog-fighting operation at his home.

St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell’s Office issued multiple charges against 57-year-old Brian Maclin; one felony count of dog fighting, one count of misdemeanor animal neglect or abandonment and 10 counts of misdemeanor animal abuse.

Police discovered 13 dogs living inside a detached garage that had no air conditioning in it and little to no light, according to North County Cooperative Maj. Ron Martin.

Martin said the investigation began after someone contacted his department, concerned that a dog was being kept on a chain outside the man’s house 24/7 in the village of about 2,000 people in north St. Louis County.

Martin said the man let officers inside his home, and, while they were there, they heard dogs barking from inside the garage.

Once inside it, they found “cages upon cages” inside and one dog with a jaw hanging off of its face, Martin said.

Photos of the police raid showed some dogs kept in wooden cabinetry-like cages in almost complete darkness inside the garage, which looked to be smaller than a 15-by-15-foot building.

The animals were taken to the St. Louis County Animal Control Center, Martin said.

Animal rescue groups are now trying to save the dogs.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.