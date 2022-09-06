Perry County school bus driver killed in collision with box truck

There were no children on the bus at the time of the crash.

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. — A school bus driver was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Perry County.

Cpl. Dallas Thompson with the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed the school bus collided with a box truck on Highway K near Bluebird Lane.

There were no children on the bus at the time of the crash.

Perry County School District 132 stated in a Facebook post that one of its buses had been involved in a crash. The district asked students on Bus Route 3 to bring their students to school Tuesday and said that no tardies would be issued for those students.

Police have not released the name of the bus driver.

The crash is under investigation.