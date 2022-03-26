One man dead, another injured in early morning shootings in Hyde Park neighborhood

St. Louis police officers responded shortly after 4 a.m. to the 1100 block of Salisbury Street, where they found both men shot.

ST. LOUIS — Two men were shot early Saturday morning, one fatally, near Interstate 70 in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood, St. Louis police said.

Officers responded shortly after 4 a.m. to the 1100 block of Salisbury Street, where they found a man in his 30s lying on the sidewalk. He had been shot numerous times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim, a 26-year-old man, was found by police with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives with the department's homicide division are handling the investigation. There were no known suspects as of Saturday afternoon, police said.