Man, woman shot to death in downtown St. Louis apartment

A man and woman were both found shot to death in an apartment on 10th and Spruce streets.

ST. LOUIS — A man and woman were found shot to death in a downtown apartment overnight.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said it responded to the shooting just after 2 a.m. at 10th and Spruce streets. A man and woman were both found shot to death.

Their identities haven't been released.

It was an emotional scene overnight, as family and friends of the victims gathered at the scene.

The shooting was one of several incidents comprising a violent night in St. Louis. At about 4 a.m., an officer shot a man who had stabbed another officer in the vest during a domestic disturbance call on Genevieve Avenue. The officer was not injured. At last check, the suspect was in surgery in critical condition.

Also overnight, a man was found shot in the head in a car on the 1000 block of Theobald Street. According to police numbers, at least 31 people have been shot and killed in St. Louis this year.