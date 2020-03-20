ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after double shooting happened in the parking lot of a south city gas station.

St. Louis police officers responded to QuikTrip in the 2800 block of Gravois Avenue around 11:50 p.m. on Thursday for a shooting.

A man, possibly in his 30s, was found shot in the chest several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A 31-year-old woman was found shot in the back of her leg. Police said she was conscious and breathing when they arrived.

Police had a large area by the gas pumps taped off.

This QuikTrip is located along the edge of the Benton Park West neighborhood. According to statistics from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, there were no homicides in Benton Park West in 2019 and this marks the first of 2020.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

