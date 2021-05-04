Downtown carjacking involving child escalates into high-speed pursuit across state lines

What started as a carjacking ended in a crash just south of downtown St. Louis over an hour later. At the scene, 5 On Your Side saw a baby put into an ambulance

ST. LOUIS — A carjacking involving a child in downtown St. Louis escalated into a high-speed police chase across state lines early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a call for a stolen Toyota Camry at Convention Plaza and Interstate 44 around 11:45 p.m. Monday. 5 On Your Side witnessed the stolen vehicle and police pursuit cross over the Poplar Street Bridge into Illinois.

At around 12:20 a.m. police in Troy, Illinois reported the pursuit crossing into their area and proceeded to get involved. The suspect diverted course and drove back to Missouri.

The chase ended around 1 a.m. when the stolen car crashed into another four-door vehicle at LaSalle Park Apartments, just south of downtown at Hickory Street and Tucker Boulevard.

At the scene of the crash, 5 On Your Side saw a baby being put into an ambulance. The child appeared to be OK. A young woman who seemed to be taking care of the child was taken into custody.