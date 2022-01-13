Driver runs away from fatal T-bone crash in north St. Louis

Police said the driver of the Bonneville got out of the car and ran off before first responders could arrive. The driver of a Ford Fusion died at the scene.

ST. LOUIS — A woman was killed in a T-bone crash Wednesday morning in north St. Louis.

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of West Florissant and Riverview at around 10:15. In an incident report, police said the driver of a 2002 Pontiac Bonneville was speeding down West Florissant when he ran a red light and struck a 2017 Ford Fusion.

Police said the driver of the Bonneville got out of the car and ran off before first responders could arrive.

The driver of the Ford Fusion was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash. On Thursday, she was identified as 45-year-old Shante Herron, a Florissant resident.

The intersection was closed for hours while an accident reconstruction team with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department investigated.

Video from the scene showed the Bonneville with significant damage to the front driver's side. It was towed away from the scene of the crash.

