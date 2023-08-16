1 dead, 4 injured in East St. Louis shooting

The shooting happened at around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of 38th Street and Audubon Avenue.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — One person was killed and four others were injured in a Wednesday evening shooting in East St. Louis.

Illinois State Police said the shooting happened at around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of 38th Street and Audubon Avenue.

One person died and four others were taken to area hospitals with injuries.

It was unclear what led up to the shooting.

The East St. Louis Police Department requested ISP's assistance with the investigation. Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477 (TIPS). Witnesses can remain anonymous.