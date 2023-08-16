Man robbed at gunpoint on Washington University School of Medicine campus; suspects at large

Authorities said they believe the suspects changed vehicles and are currently driving a black Dodge Caravan minivan. The Dodge bears Missouri license plate NF8-G8B.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened early Wednesday morning on the Washington University School of Medicine campus in the city's Central West End neighborhood.

According to a crime alert from the Washington University Police Department, at around 6 a.m. Wednesday, a construction contractor was robbed at gunpoint while walking across a parking lot in the 4300 block of Duncan Avenue, between Boyle and Newstead Avenues.

The suspects stole the contractor’s cell phone and wallet. The suspects were reportedly wearing masks and gloves and drove off in a white Hyundai Elantra.

The victim was not injured.

SLMPD and the Washington University School of Medicine’s Protective Services are conducting the ongoing investigation. Law enforcement authorities said they believe the suspects changed vehicles and are currently driving a black Dodge Caravan minivan.

The robbery happened minutes before a carjacking involving a black Dodge Caravan was reported in Webster Groves. Police have not indicated whether they believe the two incidents are related.

The Webster Groves Police Department said a man was carjacked by three suspects shortly after 7:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Elm Avenue. The victim told police he was traveling southbound in a black Dodge Caravan when his vehicle was struck from behind by a white Hyundai Elantra.

When the victim pulled over, the suspects exited the Hyundai. One of the suspects aimed a gun at the victim's head and demanded his vehicle, police said. The Dodge bears the Missouri license plate number NF8-G8B.

The victim in that incident was also uninjured.

WUPD recommended if you see the minivan or another suspicious vehicle on the WashU campus, do not approach the driver(s). The department also recommended calling Protective Services immediately at 314-362-4357. It provided the following additional recommendations:

1. There is safety in numbers, so walk with others or in a group.

2. Keep to well-populated areas.

3. Do not stop to talk to panhandlers or strangers.

4. If a robber demands your property, comply with him or her.

5. If a subject attempts to abduct you, try to flee or defend yourself.

6. Take advantage of Protective Services’ secure transportation programs, including our Security Escort Rides Program, available by calling 314-362-4357, and the Afterhours Neighborhood Shuttle Program.