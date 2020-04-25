x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (4) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

crime

East St. Louis man arrested on first-degree murder charge

Appleton's bond was set at $1 million, and he is being held in the St. Clair County Jail
Credit: Illinois State Police

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois State Police have arrested a man in connection with an April murder in East St. Louis.

On Saturday, police announced they had arrested and charged Kraig T. Appleton, 29, of East St. Louis in the murder of Kelli S. Farrell, 41.

Appleton is charged with first-degree murder.

Police said Appleton shot and killed Farrell in the 2900 block of Converse Avenue on April 20 in East St. Louis. 

Appleton's bond was set at $1 million, and he is being held in the St. Clair County Jail.

Related Stories

RELATED: Two charged in murder of Lenzburg, Illinois man

RELATED: Woman dies after being shot in East St. Louis

RELATED: Man dies after showing up at Metro East hotel with gunshot wound

RELATED: Large warehouse fire in the Metro East could be seen from downtown St. Louis