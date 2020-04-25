East St. Louis man arrested on first-degree murder charge

Appleton's bond was set at $1 million, and he is being held in the St. Clair County Jail

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois State Police have arrested a man in connection with an April murder in East St. Louis.

On Saturday, police announced they had arrested and charged Kraig T. Appleton, 29, of East St. Louis in the murder of Kelli S. Farrell, 41.

Appleton is charged with first-degree murder.

Police said Appleton shot and killed Farrell in the 2900 block of Converse Avenue on April 20 in East St. Louis.

Appleton's bond was set at $1 million, and he is being held in the St. Clair County Jail.