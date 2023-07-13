1 dead, 4 injured in East St. Louis shooting Thursday

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Four others were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — One person was killed and four were injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting in East St. Louis.

Illinois State Police said the East St. Louis Police Department requested its assistance investigating a shooting that occurred at around 3:15 on the 500 block of N. 27th Street.

Police gave no further information on the conditions of the victims or what may have led up to the shooting. The name of the victim who died has not been released.

An investigation is underway.