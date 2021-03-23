2 killed, 1 injured in triple shooting in East St. Louis

A 33-year-old St. Louis man and a 42-year-old East St. Louis man were killed in the shooting

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The Illinois State Police said its officers are assisting the East St. Louis Police Department in investigating a deadly triple shooting in East St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.

A press release from the Illinois State Police said there was a shooting near the intersection of North 31st Street and Jefferson Avenue at around 12:50 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two men dead from gunshot wounds.

A third man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his gunshot wounds.

The men killed in the shooting were Brandon Johnson, a 33-year-old St. Louis man, and Ramondo Bootche, a 42-year-old East St. Louis man.

No other information about the shooting was provided.

The East St. Louis Police Department is leading the investigation with help from the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation(DCI) Zone 6. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call DCI Zone 6 at 618-301-7218 or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477.

