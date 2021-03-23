Shooting involving BMW on I-64 in St. Charles County leads to police chase

The suspects crashed into two other cars after leading police on a chase from Lake St. Louis into Chesterfield Tuesday afternoon

LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — Two suspects are in custody after a police chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies and two counties.

The investigation all started with a report of a shooting on Interstate 64 in St. Charles County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Lake St. Louis Police Department officers shared information over police radio just before noon Tuesday about a shooting on I-64 involving a white BMW with temporary registration. The vehicle was driving eastbound from the area near Route DD.

The highway patrol confirmed a state trooper spotted the vehicle passing Research Park. It was being followed by a marked St. Charles County police car with its lights and sirens on. However, the driver refused to pull over, the patrol said.

The suspect continued over the Missouri River into St. Louis County and got off the interstate at the Chesterfield Parkway West exit near the Chesterfield Premium Outlet Mall.

Shortly after, the driver crashed near Olive Street Road and Chesterfield Airport Road, hitting two vehicles, the highway patrol said. A 5 On Your Side photojournalist saw the BMW with its front hood smashed in. It was stopped near what looked like an entrance road to the outlet mall.

Two suspects were taken into custody.

This is a developing story that will be updated when 5 On Your Side confirms more information.