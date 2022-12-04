Suspect charged with hitting 2 Eureka officers during car theft pursuit

The man is suspected of hitting two Eureka officers, including one who broke his ankle during the pursuit.

EUREKA, Mo. — A suspect has been charged after a series of crimes Tuesday that left two police officers injured in Eureka.

Ryan Levell Adams, 19, was charged with resisting arrest by fleeing, tampering with a vehicle, second-degree assault on a special victim and resisting arrest for a felony.

The charges stem from several incidents that happened in and around Eureka Tuesday involving five suspects.

According to the Eureka Police Department, at around 5 a.m. the sheriff's office had been told about people breaking into and looking through cars in a subdivision. The suspects drove away when deputies arrived.

At around 7 a.m., authorities saw a stolen car that matched the car from the previous incident near the QuikTrip at W. 4th Street and Missouri 109. Police now believe Adams was the one driving the car. An officer exited his marked patrol vehicle and approached the suspect car's passenger side in an attempt to take them into custody.

Police said Adams drove off, hitting the officer and pinning him against a guard rail. Eureka police said Wednesday the officer broke his ankle in the incident and will have to undergo surgery.

Officers at the scene started a pursuit, which went past a school in the area. Several Rockwood schools in the Eureka area were on alert, locking their doors and keeping everyone inside while the police investigations continued.

Police said a school resource officer saw the pursuit and tried to help by pulling in front of the car. His marked police vehicle was struck, setting off the airbag. The officer was evaluated for minor injuries at the scene. Eureka police said this officer also is with their department.

The stolen vehicle was found abandoned.

Three juvenile suspects and an adult were eventually taken into custody. One suspect is still believed to be on the run. Police were canvassing the area of Mirasol Manor as they searched for the suspects.

A judge set Adams’ cash-only bond at $200,000.