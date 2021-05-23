Man in critical condition after exchanging gunfire with another man in St. Louis

The man listed as the suspect in the police report was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital in critical condition

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot in St. Louis Saturday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened at around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Sheridan and Webster Avenues in the Jeff Vander Lou Neighborhood. According to a police report, two men shot at each other.

The man listed as the suspect in the police report was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police did not say if the man listed as the victim was injured in the incident. He was taken into custody but was released a short time later.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting.