Jefferson County deputy swims across Big River to try to save child

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A child drowned in the Big River in Jefferson County Sunday afternoon, according to Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak.

In a tweet, Marshak said a sheriff's deputy took off his uniform and swam across the Big River in Cedar Hill to try to rescue a child who went under the water. The deputy was able to pull the child to the shore and begin CPR, but the child did not survive.

Water patrol troopers for the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the child was wearing a safety vest, but was trapped by a tree and pulled under the water.

As of May 20, the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop C had investigated one drowning in 2021, according to online records. There were 12 drownings in the region in 2020 and 16 in 2019.

