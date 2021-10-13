Hit-and-run crash leaves woman dead in St. Louis

A woman was hit by a red pickup truck that left the scene, according to a police report. She was pronounced dead at the scene

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run incident in north St. Louis Wednesday morning.

At around 5:45 a.m., police responded to North Grand Boulevard and St. Louis Avenue for a report of a person down. This is in St. Louis' Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

A woman was hit by a red pickup truck that left the scene, according to a police report. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's accident reconstruction unit is investigating the incident.

No other information about the hit-and-run or the victim has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more details.

