Father charged with abuse after police say he lost temper, hit 3-month-old baby

O'FALLON, Mo. — An O'Fallon, Missouri, man was charged with child abuse Monday after police said he lost his temper and struck the child.

Dominic Wacker, 27, was charged with abuse of a child resulting in serious physical injury hours after he allegedly shook and punched his child.

Police said they got a call from Wacker at around 2:30 Monday morning saying he lost his temper and struck his child, and that the child was not breathing. First responders rushed to the scene and were able to regain a pulse and rush the 3-month-old to a hospital for treatment.

Police said their investigation revealed the baby was suffering from colic, which is what lead the father to lose his temper and punch and shake the baby. The baby was listed in critical condition at an area hospital.

Wacker's bond was set at $75,000.

"This is a tragic and preventable event," a press release from the O'Fallon, Missouri, Police Department said. "We want to take the time to remind parents and caregivers of a local group, the St. Louis Crisis Nursery, who is prepared and ready to step in when parents and caregivers need a break. For more information, check out www.crisisnurserykids.org."

How to report child abuse:

If you suspect child abuse, call the Missouri Hotline number at 1-800-392-3738.

The team is available to help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

If you are hearing or speech impaired, call Relay Missouri at 1-800-735-2466 (voice) or 1-800-735-2966 (text).