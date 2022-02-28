VIDEO: Suspects at large after car break-ins at hotel in Sunset Hills, police pursuit

The four suspects escaped after crashing in St. Louis. Police are still searching for them.

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. — Police released footage of a police chase Monday in the hopes of finding four car break-in suspects who escaped arrest overnight.

The Sunset Hills Police Department said officers responded just before midnight Sunday to a report of suspicious people at La Quinta Inn, which is on South Kirkwood Road just south of Interstate 44. Officers were nearby and arrived immediately. They spotted three men who were breaking into vehicles.

The men jumped into a silver Toyota with no license plates and sped off.

"Due to the current trend of vehicle break-in suspects being armed, and having shot at victims when confronted, Sunset Hills Police Officers initiated a vehicle pursuit," the police department said in a statement.

Police pursued the suspects from eastbound I-44 to Grand and Sidney Street in St. Louis, where the Toyota crashed.

Four men jumped out and ran in different directions. The driver got out holding a handgun and then left it under the car, police said. A gun also fell off the lap of the rear passenger when he ran.

St. Louis police responded and helped search for the suspects, but they couldn't find them.

Police searched the vehicle and found: an AR pistol with a full 40-round magazine, a .40 caliber handgun and extended 30-round magazine, another handgun magazine, spent 9mm shell casings, 8.5 grams of raw uncapped fentanyl, 3 oz. of marijuana and several items of suspected stolen property.

