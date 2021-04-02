FBI raids Lake St. Louis home, man charged in Capitol riots

Paul Scott Westover was charged with one felony and three misdemeanors in court Thursday afternoon. All charges are related to the riots at the U.S. Capitol

LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — Agents from the FBI St. Louis office swarmed a home in Lake St. Louis Thursday morning belonging to a man now charged for his suspected involvement in the Capitol riots.

Paul Scott Westover, 52, was charged with one felony and three misdemeanors in court Thursday afternoon. All charges are related to the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Charges are:

Obstruct, impede or interfere with law enforcement officer (aiding and abetting)

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct which impedes the conduct of government business

Disruptive conduct in the Capitol buildings

He will be released on his own recognizance. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Feb. 25.

Photos taken by a neighbor who wished to remain anonymous show agents and what look to be local police surrounding Westover's house on Chantilly Court. The FBI would not confirm or deny any investigation at the house, as is its policy. Besides raiding his home, 5 On Your Side has confirmed FBI agents also took Westover's cell phone into evidence.

A second person also was arrested Thursday. Officials haven't released any details on the other arrest.

A law enforcement source previously said any charges that came from the raid would likely come down from the U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of Missouri. That would be similar to a recent case involving a Sullivan, Missouri woman who was arrested and accused of participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Emily Hernandez, 21, was seen in an ITV News video that showed rioters storm the Capitol. She was seen in one of the video clips holding up a broken piece of a wooden sign that read, “Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.” She’s facing several federal charges.

This is a developing story that will be updated when 5 On Your Side confirms more information.