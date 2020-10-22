FBI searches for suspect in drug distribution, money laundering crimes in St. Louis, Kansas City

Christopher Brian Rogan, 44, should be considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies, the FBI said

ST. LOUIS — The FBI is asking for the public's help to find a man wanted for committing drug and money laundering crimes in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas.

Christopher Brian Rogan, 44, should be considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies, according to a flyer from the FBI.

Rogan is wanted for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and conspiracy to commit money laundering in Kansas City between January 2017 to July 2020.

He is also wanted for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in St. Louis from January 2015 to September 2019.

Rogan has some identifying features, including tattoos on both of his ankles, both arms, his chest and an "R" tattoo on his forearm. He also has a pierced left ear and tongue.

Rogan lives in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas.

Anyone who has information about Rogan, is asked to contact the FBI Kansas City Field Office at (816) 512-8200 or the FBI St. Louis Field Office at (314) 589-2500.