O'Fallon, Illinois police to start using body cameras

O'FALLON, Ill — The O'Fallon, Illinois Police Department is the latest police department to implement a body-worn camera program.

All police officers in O'Fallon will be issued a body-worn camera and wear it while in uniform after they receive training.

According to a release from the City of O'Fallon, in July, the department started to research body-worn cameras and got bids from various companies. The department decided on the Axon 3 Body Camera from Axon Enterprise.

“This is another example of the leadership position of the O’Fallon Police Department,” said Mayor Herb Roach. “O’Fallon’s Police Department is the most professional, well-trained, and passionate departments in the State of Illinois.”

The release said the department's use of body-worn video camera technology will be a valuable tool in accurately documenting events, actions, conditions, and statements made during investigative stops, field interviews, arrests and critical incidents.

“We have always strived to deliver exemplary service to our community while maintaining a high level of professionalism and transparency. Body Cameras will be a valuable tool to help us continue this mission.” Chief Eric Van Hook stated.

The cost of the body cameras will be funded through seized funds with a possibility of grant funding in Spring 2021. The initial cost of the cameras and hardware totaled $46,845 with annual licensing and storage costs of $14,500, according to the release from the City of O'Fallon.