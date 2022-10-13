FBI issues warning to rideshare drivers about carjacking trend in East St. Louis

The FBI said there have been seven reports of carjackings or attempted carjackings of Uber or Lyft drivers in East St. Louis.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The FBI is warning drivers for apps like Uber and Lyft to take extra precautions after seven carjacking incidents in East St. Louis since June.

According to the FBI, people are using fake profiles to hide their identity when requesting pick-ups.

When the driver arrives, they steal their car and often leave them without their phone or wallet.

The FBI said there have been seven such incidents in East St. Louis since June.

They said the suspects were unsuccessful in one of the attempts and another resulted in a deadly shooting.

Harriet Childers, a 49-year-old nurse who drove for Uber as a second job, was found shot to death in a street in East St. Louis in late August.

The FBI provided the following tips for drivers:

Verify and screen riders.

Don’t accept third-party requests.

Be aware of your surroundings and familiar with pick-up and drop-off points.

When possible, let a family member or trusted friend know your whereabouts.

Residents are asked to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately.

Call FBI Springfield at 217-522-9675 or dial 911.