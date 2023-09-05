Man found shot to death inside car in Ferguson Monday night

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Ferguson Police Department at (314) 522-3100.

FERGUSON, Mo. — Ferguson police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a car Monday night.

According to a press release from the department, officers were called to the area of South Florissant Road and Woodstock Road at about 10:20 Monday night. When they arrived, they found a man inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound.

The release said the man was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The press release said investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident, but residents were asked to "remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity."

"We are deploying all available resources and engaging with the community to bring the perpetrator to justice," Ferguson Police Chief Troy Doyle said in the press release. "I urge anyone with information to come forward.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Ferguson Police Department at (314) 522-3100. You can also leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.