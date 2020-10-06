Florissant officer fired after video shows him strike man with police SUV

Chief Timothy Fagan said Joshua Smith has been terminated from the department

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Joshua Smith, who was caught by a residential surveillance camera striking a man with his unmarked police car on June 2, has been terminated from the Florissant Police Department, according to Chief Timothy Fagan.

Smith had been suspended since Saturday.

A video from a Dellwood resident’s doorbell camera shows Smith’s unmarked Florissant police car striking a man who appears to be running away and then screaming as an officer gets on top of him to arrest him.

The video was first obtained and posted by Real STLNews Saturday and shows multiple officers at the scene around 11:30 p.m. in the 9800 block of Eastdell Drive.

The view is partially obstructed by a car in a driveway. The man can be seen falling to the ground and heard repeatedly screaming “I don’t have anything.”

A police helicopter spotlight also appears to be shining on the vehicle.

There is no body cam footage, as detectives for the department do not wear body cameras.

Two other officers who were in the car have been placed on leave.

One of them is the son of Tim Swope, a spokesman for St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell. Bell has asked St. Louis County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar to handle the case due to a conflict of interest.

Lohmar has said the video of the incident looks “shocking” and characterized a second view from a different camera that has not been released publicly as “gross.”

Fagan said the pursuit began when the detective was monitoring a vehicle that matched a description of a vehicle associated with a previous "shots fired" call.

A 20-year-old man was taken to the hospital with an ankle injury as a result of the incident. He was released.