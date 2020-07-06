Video shows Florissant officer in unmarked car hit man who appears to be running away

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney has recused himself from investigation due to conflict

FLORISSANT, Mo. — A video from a Florissant resident’s doorbell camera shows an unmarked Florissant police car striking a man who appears to be running away and then screaming as an officer gets him on top of him to arrest him.

The video was first obtained and posted by Real STLNews Saturday and shows multiple officers at the scene around 11:30 on June 2 in the 9800 block of Eastdell Drive in the City of Dellwood.

The view is partially obstructed by a car in a driveway, so it’s unclear which officer puts handcuffs on the man. The man can be seen falling to the ground and heard repeatedly screaming “I don’t have anything.”

A police helicopter spotlight also appears to be shining on the vehicle and chase.

In a news conference, Florissant police confirmed the detective driving the car has been suspended. There is no body cam footage, as the detective was not wearing one.

5 On Your Side has learned an officer riding as a backseat passenger in the Florissant police car that struck the man is the son of Tim Swope, who is St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell’s spokesman.

Bell issued a statement saying that he is recusing himself from the investigation and has asked St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar to handle the case because of a conflict of interest.

“Upon learning of the existence of the video, we immediately began making investigative inquiries. We quickly learned that our office had a conflict of interest: a close relative of a staffer in our office was at the scene of the incident. The case was then assigned to St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar to act as a Special Prosecutor, as is our standard practice in conflict cases. We advised Florissant Chief Fagen to refer this matter to St. Louis County PD as well as the FBI for an independent investigation, which he informs us that he has already done," St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell said.

“I’ve seen the video. What I've seen is shocking, however we’ve not received the report yet. Until I see the full report I can’t draw any conclusions," Lohmar said.

The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating.

The circumstances that led up to the incident remain unclear. Florissant police plan to address the matter during a press conference at 8:30 p.m.

You can watch the video posted by "Real STL News" in the player at the top of this story, or embedded below.