Former insurance agent sentenced for role in Sweetie Pie's murder plot

Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam helped Tim Norman take out a life insurance policy on Andre Montgomery Jr. prior to Montgomery's death.

ST. LOUIS — A former insurance agent who helped former Sweetie Pie's star Tim Norman take out life insurance policies on his nephew was sentenced to prison Monday.

Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam, Norman's insurance agent, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in connection with the 2016 murder-for-hire scheme that left Andre Montgomery Jr. dead.

Yaghnam helped Norman take out a life insurance policy on Montgomery prior to his death. In 2014, according to a plea agreement for Yaghnam, Norman took out a $450,000 life insurance policy on then-21-year-old Montgomery, which Norman attempted to cash in on after Montgomery's death.

Yaghnam and Norman co-conspired to fraudulently apply for the policy on Montgomery using fake information about Montgomery to eventually get the policy, according to his plea.

According to Yaghnam's plea, Norman obtained a $200,000 policy, a $200,000 accidental death rider that would pay out if Montgomery died of anything other than natural causes and a $50,000, 10-year-term rider that would pay out if Montgomery died within 10 years of the policy’s issuance in 2014.

According to a press release from U.S. Attorney for Eastern Missouri Sayler Fleming, Judge John A. Ross said there was no evidence that Yaghnam knew that a murder was going to occur when he committed insurance fraud, but added, “It was a foreseeable outcome that bad things were going to happen.”

A jury found Norman, the "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" reality TV star, guilty on all charges back in September. He was charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire resulting in death and mail fraud.