Former Sweetie Pie's star found guilty in murder-for-hire trial

A jury deliberated for more than 17 hours before finding Tim Norman guilty on all charges.

ST. LOUIS — After more than 17 hours of deliberating, the jury issued a verdict in the murder-for-hire trial of Tim Norman.

The "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" reality TV star was found guilty on all charges. He was charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire resulting in death and mail fraud.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 15.

Norman and his family are known for the reality TV show "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" on the Oprah Winfrey Network, which ran for several seasons.

Back in 2020, he was accused of masterminding the death of his nephew, Andre Montgomery Jr. in 2016.

Court documents show Norman took out a life insurance policy on Montgomery for $450,000 in 2014.

Defense attorneys for Norman said they plan to appeal the verdict. They say Norman is staying positive.

Three others have been charged and pleaded guilty for their roles.

The case

It was a week-long trial with a murder case involving multiple parties and unexpected twists.

One day before the case was given to the jury, the most surprising witness took the stand: Tim Norman.

Norman cried while testifying and denied any involvement with the murder of his nephew.

He talked about how he was a mentor to many children, including his nephew and took Montgomery under his wing.

However, prosecutors questioned him, catching Norman in a few lies, tracked down flight and phone records, and spoke to other parties who plead guilty in this case.

"He is the architect of this plan, causing, encouraging and aiding this scheme," Assistant U.S. Attorney Gwendolyn Caroll told the jury.