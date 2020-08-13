Former Lou Fusz soccer coach charged with statutory rape for sex with 16-year-old player

Hugh Patrick McVey, 31, had sex with the victim at a home in Kirkwood and his home in St. Charles County, police say

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Prosecutors in St. Charles County and St. Louis County have charged a 31-year-old former Lou Fusz Athletic Club soccer coach after police say he had sex with one of his 16-year-old players.

Hugh Patrick McVey of St. Charles County was charged with statutory rape and statutory sodomy. His bail is set at $50,000 in St. Louis County. Bail hasn't been set in St. Charles County.

Police in Kirkwood and St. Charles County launched a joint investigation into McVey earlier this summer. Police said he began texting the victim with messages that were “sexual in nature.”

The victim told police she and McVey began talking and texting after soccer practices, which led to them going out to eat together and hanging out. She told police one day she went to his house in St. Charles County sometime in March, where they watched TV together before they had sex.

At various times between March 1 and June 30, police said McVey had sex with the victim at his home in St. Charles County and at the home of one of her relatives in Kirkwood.

St. Charles County prosecutors charged McVey with two counts of statutory rape and two counts of statutory sodomy.

St. Louis County prosecutors charged McVey with one count of statutory rape and two counts of statutory sodomy.

If he pleads guilty to the charges, he will have to register as a sex offender.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell and St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar issued a joint statement Thursday announcing the charges in the case.

5 On Your Side first reported the allegations involving the coach in July.

READ MORE: Player accuses Lou Fusz soccer coach of sexual abuse

McVey also was on probation for a 2019 misdemeanor resisting arrest and DWI charge at the time of the alleged abuse, according to court documents.

A judge granted an order of protection sought by the alleged victim’s family, which prohibits McVey from having any contact with the alleged victim.

The alleged victim’s attorney told 5 On Your Side her family’s primary goal is to keep their daughter safe from any further abuse, and they have questions about how McVey was ever allowed to coach youth soccer in the first place given his criminal history.

Lou Fusz Athletic Club General Manager Dan Gargan sent a statement to 5 On Your Side after the story aired, which read, in part:

“For years, we have implemented many proactive measures to reduce the risk of misconduct, and we remain committed to constant reflection, evaluation and improvement. We will continue to work internally to focus on preserving the thousands of positive relationships we have with our teams, coaches, players and community.”

Gargan did not respond to questions about McVey, including how long he had been coaching children for the select soccer organization.

McVey was quoted by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch as recently as June 15 in an article about the club's return to play after a closure due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Just like everyone else, we’re doing our best to put kids back on the field in a safe environment,” McVey told the newspaper.

The full joint statement from Bell and Lohmar is below: