Franklin County man wanted for child sex crimes added to FBI most wanted list, $250,000 reward offered

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A Franklin County man accused of sex trafficking of a child was added to the FBI's most wanted fugitives list Thursday, more than a year after he disappeared before a court date.

59-year-old Donald Fields II disappeared around the time of his last court hearing in March of 2022. Now, more than a year later, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to his arrest.

The above video was published in December of 2022.

Donald Fields II is charged with child sex trafficking and child rape. A warrant for his arrest was issued by the Franklin County Circuit Court, after Fields vacated his home and failed to show up for a court hearing on March 2, 2022.

Police said Fields was first investigated in 2017 and then charged in 2019 and 2021.

According to the FBI, Fields trafficked underage girls between January 2013 and June 2017.

In December, Franklin County Prosecutor Michael Hayes said Fields is charged at the state level with 15 counts in the county.

He said all of those counts represent the abuse of three individuals, over a period of a number of years, dating back to at least a decade or longer.

The FBI said Fields' co-defendant Theodore "Ted" Sartori Sr. has been arrested and pleaded not guilty to a sex trafficking charge in December of 2022.