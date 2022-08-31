Hazelwood cannabis dispensary targeted in break-in

It's the latest in a string of break-ins at dispensaries across the St. Louis area.

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — A cannabis dispensary in Hazelwood is the latest target in a string of break-ins at dispensaries across the St. Louis area.

The Hazelwood Police Department said in a press release that officers responded at 3:10 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a burglary at Terrabis Medical Cannabis Dispensary, located at 7766 N Lindbergh Blvd.

The suspect or suspects broke the front window to gain entry to the building and ran away before officers arrived at the scene. It did not appear that anything was missing from the business, the police department said.

Police did not provide any further information on the suspect.

The store said in a post on Facebook that it would be temporarily closed Wednesday, and that it would provide an update once it was reopened. Its Creve Coeur and O'Fallon, Missouri, locations remain open.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Hazelwood Police Department by calling 314-838-5000 and pressing 1.

Similar break-ins have been reported at area dispensaries in recent weeks. On Monday, three break-ins were reported at dispensaries in a 30-minute period.

Dispensaries have been targeted in St. Louis, Sunset Hills, Berkeley, Manchester, Richmond Heights, St. Charles, Lemay, Concord Village in south St. Louis County, Valley Park and Festus.