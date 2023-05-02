Hazelwood man charged with causing burns to 6-year-old daughter

Police said Jheri N. Clark admitted to burning his daughter on her back and arm.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Hazelwood man has been charged after police say he admitted to causing burns to his 6-year-old daughter.

The Hazelwood Police Department announced Tuesday that Jheri N. Clark, 40, was charged with first-degree child abuse.

Hazelwood police said officers responded shortly after midnight on Tuesday to perform a welfare check on the 100 block of Grether Avenue. They found a 6-year-old girl with burns to her back and arm. Police said an investigation revealed she had been burned by her father days prior.

The girl was taken into protective custody and taken to a hospital for treatment. Police identified and arrested Clark, who they say later admitted in an interview that he had burned his daughter.

Clark was transferred to the St. Louis County Justice Center, where he was being held on $50,000 bond.