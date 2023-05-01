Police investigating probable murder-suicide in St. Louis County Monday afternoon

Investigators said they believe the man shot the woman, then turned the gun on himself.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are investigating a probable murder-suicide in north St. Louis County Monday afternoon.

The St. Louis County Police Department's North County Precinct responded to a welfare check shortly before 4 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Rottingdean Drive.

Responding officers found two victims, a man and a woman, suffering from gunshot wounds inside the residence. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The victim's identities have not been released as of Monday evening.

Investigators said they believe the man shot the woman, then turned the gun on himself.

The investigation is ongoing.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.