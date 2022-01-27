Retired Sgt. Tom Lake provides help for first responders years after his own on-duty shooting

In 2016, Sgt. Tom Lake was shot in the face while working an overtime shift. Now, his Project HURT offers services for first responders in tough times.

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis police officers are still in the hospital Thursday, a day after they were shot in north St. Louis County.

Although two men have been charged and a thrid suspect who died in the gun battle was identified, the 25-year-old officer shot in the abdomen and 28-year-old officer shot in the leg were still receiving treatment. The 25-year-old officer remains in critical condition.

Tom Lake, a former St. Louis Metropolitan police sergeant, knows well the fear of potentially losing life while on the job.

His 20-year-long career took a turn in 2016 when a 19-year-old opened fire and struck him in his face twice.

Lake was working an overtime shift in south city.

"I still live in St. Louis city. I drive past the intersection where I was shot every day. The reason I still live in the City of St. Louis is that it's a great community,” said Lake, a former sergeant.

Five years removed from that day, Lake told 5 On Your Side that he continues to struggle with the trauma.

“I had to completely redesign the person I was in order to not only cope with the trauma that happened but to be able to move my life forward,” he added.

Lake attributes that to the support of his community, which was the reason he and his buddy with a similar story started “Project HURT.”

“HURT” stands for heal, uplift, restore and transform.

The organization, which has chapters in St. Louis as well as Indiana, Louisiana, and recently Illinois, provides resources like counselors, stress coaches, educational forums, and retreats.



Lake said this was his way to stand behind those that protect and serve, and any other first responders, to make sure they too get the peace and serenity they deserve.

“They don't do it because of the fact that they are going to be heroes one minute, and goats the next. They do it because they love what they do," he said.



First responders in need of support can contact Project HURT on Facebook.

Local law enforcement agencies have confidential organizations that help all employees work through issues after traumatic events.

Two men were charged in connection with the attack that wounded two St. Louis Police officers, on Thursday.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspects August Burns, 23 years of age for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Resisting Arrest, and Clyde Thomas, 35 years of age for Resisting Arrest.

Officials identified Equan Hopson, 23, as the suspect who opened fire on officers and was shot by police during the incident.

According to a probable cause statement, the Burns and Thomas were attempting to avoid officers who believed the vehicle they were in had been used in a homicide a few hours earlier.

Officials said that eventually led to an exchange of gunfire.