2 St. Louis police officers shot in north St. Louis County, 1 in critical condition

In the most recent press conference, Police Chief John Hayden said the officer was improving as doctors neared the end of surgery, and he may be moved to the ICU.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two St. Louis police officers were shot Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis County, one of whom is in critical condition, according to the police chief.

St. Louis police said it happened at W. Florissant Avenue and Northwind Estates Drive. That's in the city of Ferguson.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said one officer in his 20s was shot in the abdomen and was in critical and unstable condition. Hayden said the officer's condition had improved as doctors neared the end of his surgery and are in talks to move him to the ICU after the surgery is completed.

"We are encouraged by that," Hayden said in a 5 p.m. press conference. "By no stretch of the imagination is he out of danger, but they wanted us to know that he was doing better now than he was when we bought him in, and I'm thankful for that."

He has been with the department for three-and-a-half years. The other officer, also in his 20s, was shot in the leg and is in stable condition. He has been with the department for two-and-a-half years.

Hayden said the officers were traveling together in a marked car around 1 p.m. Wednesday and spotted a car that was believed to be involved in a homicide Tuesday night. Hayden said they followed the car to the area of Riverview and W. Florissant then to W. Florissant Avenue and Canfield Drive. When the officers were approaching the car, Hayden said the suspects opened fire.

The two officers were taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Hayden said St. Louis County has taken four suspects into custody.

In a joint press conference at 5 p.m., Lt. Col. Steve Sack with the St. Louis County Police Department said one of the suspects in the incident suffered a gunshot wound and is being treated for his injuries. Sack said he could not say if the suspect was shot by police.

Several police vehicles and groups of officers were seen standing outside the Barnes-Jewish Hospital emergency department Wednesday afternoon. Police Chief John Hayden and St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones also arrived to the hospital. Hayden held the 3 p.m. press conference outside the emergency department.

“I’m asking for the public to pray for our officer,” Hayden said in the 3 p.m. press conference. “This is a rough time, we just got officers struck by a car the other day, and in fact, one of them is here.”

Police also had the intersection of the shooting scene at W. Florissant Avenue and Northwind Estates Drive taped off Wednesday afternoon. As of 5 p.m., the intersection remained blocked off while officers investigated.

Officers were searching the area around a white Toyota SUV at the intersection. A gun was on the ground next to the vehicle and multiple evidence markers were on the street as well.

St. Louis County police also sent out a tweet asking people to avoid that area as officers investigate.

Pls avoid the area of W. Florissant & Northwinds Estates Drive. Our officers are on the scene of a shooting involving two officers from neighboring @SLMPD. We will have more details as they become available. https://t.co/cy4yz8wIAQ — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) January 26, 2022