ST. LOUIS — A homeowner fired shots at a would-be burglar in a north St. Louis home Thursday morning.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to a call for a burglary in the 4500 block of Alice shortly after 9 a.m.

Police said the would-be burglar was found by the homeowner inside the home and that’s when the homeowner fired shots at the would-be burglar.

Police said a person they believe to be the would-be burglar was dropped off at an area hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.

No other details have been made available.

