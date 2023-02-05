St. Louis County police investigating Saturday night homicide in Ferguson

The Ferguson Police Department requested St. Louis County Police Department lead the homicide investigation.

FERGUSON, Mo. — Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are investigating a man's death in Ferguson.

According to St. Louis County Police Department, officers with the Ferguson Police Department responded to a welfare check call shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of N. Marguerite Avenue.

Police said officers found a man inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information was released.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

This is a developing story. 5 on Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.