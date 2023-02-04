Charges: Suspect shot man, strangled toddler at St. Louis home

Police said the suspect admitted to the murders in a recorded interview.

ST. LOUIS — A suspect has been charged in the killings of a 60-year-man and a 3-year-old girl earlier this week in St. Louis.



The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office on Saturday charged Henry Hughes, 55, of St. Louis with two counts of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm by a dangerous felon.

Octavia Williams, 3, and Tommy Williams, 60, were found dead Thursday evening in a home on the 5100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Tommy Williams was found shot in the back in the basement. Octavia was found upstairs and had been strangled.

According to a probable cause statement, following witness interviews and further investigation, police determined Hughes to be responsible for their deaths.

Hughes was arrested while driving a vehicle that belonged to Tommy Williams.

During a recorded interview, Hughes admitted he had followed Williams to the basement and shot him in the back, and then took his car keys from his pockets, the probable cause statement said. He then said he went upstairs into the apartment and strangled Octavia. He took several items from the apartment and then left in Williams' car.

A search of Hughes' home found a handgun in a closet, police said.

Hughes was being held Saturday at the St. Louis City Justice Center with no bond allowed.