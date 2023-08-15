1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Midtown neighborhood near Saint Louis University

Police responded around 2 p.m. to the intersection of North Spring Avenue and Lindell Boulevard.

ST. LOUIS — One man was killed and another was injured during a shooting in St. Louis' Midtown neighborhood near Saint Louis University Tuesday afternoon.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded around 2 p.m. to the intersection of North Spring Avenue and Lindell Boulevard for a shooting.

Responding officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and was unconscious and not breathing at the scene. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

St. Louis police on scene said a second man was injured and was transported to a local hospital.

Police on scene said they are not searching for a suspect.

The Homicide Division has been requested, police said.

According to the Saint Louis University Department of Public Safety, people were asked to avoid the area at this time.

SLU ALERT: A report of a shooting in the area of Spring and Lindell. Avoid the area—more information to follow. — SLU DPS (@SLUSafety) August 15, 2023

In an update shortly before 3 p.m., SLU's Department of Public Safety said the scene was secure and to continue to avoid the area for the investigation.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update as information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.