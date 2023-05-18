Homicide requested after shooting in St. Louis' Mount Pleasant neighborhood

Homicide has been requested.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Division has been requested to the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood Thursday night regarding a shooting that left a man unresponsive.

St. Louis police said the shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of Virginia Avenue, near Interstate 55.

Officers found a 56-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was reportedly not conscious or breathing.

Police did not release any further information regarding the incident at this time.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update this story as soon as information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.