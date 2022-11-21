Necessary supplies stolen from rabbit rescue in Fenton over the weekend

According to a press release, a shed full of large dog crates and supplies used to help board, shelter and foster more than 160 rabbits was stolen from the facility.

FENTON, Mo. — The House Rabbit Society of Missouri is asking for help locating stolen supplies from their Fenton animal facility over the weekend.

According to a press release, a shed full of large dog crates and supplies used to help board, shelter and foster more than 160 rabbits was stolen from the facility.

The shelter said the stolen crates and supplies are used during the holidays to help board families' pet rabbits while out of town, a primary way the shelter raises money to help fund its organization.

The shelter has more than 150 rabbits available for adoption. It said by adopting one rabbit, you're helping the shelter provide care for another rabbit needing rescue.

The House Rabbit Society of Missouri, which is based in Fenton, is the largest rabbit rescue in the United States. The shelter said it has rescued more than 6,500 pet rabbits in its 25-year history.

