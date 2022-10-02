Woman killed in hit-and-run crash Saturday night on I-55 in illinois

Driver ran away after striking a woman on the side of the road on I-55, police said.

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Illinois State Police responded to a hit and run incident at about 8:50 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 55 in Collinsville which resulted in a woman dead.

According to a press release, troopers learned the woman was getting into her broken-down car on the right shoulder of I-55 when she was struck by a semitruck.

The truck did not stop and was last seen driving south on I-55 after leaving the scene.

The woman experienced life-threatening injuries and died at a local hospital.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

No additional information was released.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the hit and run incident to call them at 618-571-4124.

You can also call CrimeStoppers at 314-725-8477(TIPS) to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update this story as soon as information is confirmed.

