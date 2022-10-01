Man dies in hit-and-run crash in St. Louis County

MSHP said an unknown driver left the scene after making an unsafe lane change that resulted in a fatal crash.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in St. Louis County early Saturday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 52-year-old Jerry Lawrence of St. Louis.

According to an MSHP crash report, the crash happened at 1:40 a.m. on northbound Interstate 270 at the 21.8-mile marker. Lawrence was driving in lane 2 and a second, unknown driver was in lane 3.

The second driver made an unsafe lane change to the left, causing the rear of their car to strike the front of Lawrence's Hyundai Sonata, MSHP said.

Lawrence then lost control, left the roadway and struck a concrete barrier. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:35 a.m.